Capital Investment Counsel Inc Increases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,593 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 1.1% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 94,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,872 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 462,149 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,304,000 after purchasing an additional 112,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 240,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $20,952,000 after purchasing an additional 10,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $61.07 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $164.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.90.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

