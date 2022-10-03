Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,813 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Intuit worth $83,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 225.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth $29,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ INTU opened at $387.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $440.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $426.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86. The firm has a market cap of $109.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.42, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total transaction of $827,656.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628 over the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTU. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.21.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.