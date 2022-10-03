The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SO. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Southern by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 137,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Southern by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 125,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 73,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 215,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,772,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Down 2.0 %

Southern stock opened at $68.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.54. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $80.57.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.58.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,655 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

