International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Down 2.3 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $118.81 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on IBM. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

