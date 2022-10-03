Gemmer Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,003 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 0.7% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $2,323,746,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,643,166,000 after purchasing an additional 944,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,963,995,000 after purchasing an additional 738,447 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after purchasing an additional 467,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $242,940,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $1,449,904. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.4 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.32.

NASDAQ COST opened at $472.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $209.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $524.16 and a 200-day moving average of $517.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

