Truist Financial Corp Has $66.29 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,098,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,920 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.24% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $66,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 67,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 57,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.7% during the second quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 60,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 21,299 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,055,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $57.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.34. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.62 and a one year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

