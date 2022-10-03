Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its stake in Bank of America by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 21,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in Bank of America by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 126,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 38,859 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 20,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 182,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.58.

Bank of America Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of BAC stock opened at $30.20 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.87 and its 200 day moving average is $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $242.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile



Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

