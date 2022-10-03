FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 256 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Offit Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,082,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,670,000 after buying an additional 38,949 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Argus increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.77.

Shares of EMR opened at $73.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.49. The firm has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

