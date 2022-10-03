Freedom Day Solutions LLC Acquires 393 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,821 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.2% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.32.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.4 %

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COST stock opened at $472.27 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $524.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $517.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $209.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

