Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,653 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 23.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 35.1% in the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 62.3% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $438,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VAW stock opened at $148.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.47 and a 200 day moving average of $175.46. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

