LVW Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $6,864,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 48,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,082,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 64,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,392,000 after buying an additional 19,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 16,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.44.

NYSE:CAT opened at $164.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

