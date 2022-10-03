Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Purchases 90 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,219 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $625,050,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,977,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,493 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,811,813,000 after acquiring an additional 652,048 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 101.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 933,355 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $266,212,000 after acquiring an additional 470,128 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,073,196,000 after acquiring an additional 417,870 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.40.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC opened at $209.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.78 and a 200-day moving average of $245.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $209.59 and a 12-month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

