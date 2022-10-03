1,112 Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Bought by Parametrica Management Ltd

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,263 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 202.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NSC stock opened at $209.65 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $209.59 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $243.78 and its 200-day moving average is $245.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Norfolk Southern to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.40.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

