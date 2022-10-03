Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Buys 178 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,906 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $4,013,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 213,877 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $121,418,000 after purchasing an additional 13,522 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,592 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,289,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.32.

Shares of COST stock opened at $472.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $524.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $517.23. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $1,449,904. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

