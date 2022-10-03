Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stake Raised by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,833 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $8,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $22.40 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.23 and a 1 year high of $32.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.61.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.