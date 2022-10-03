Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 3,726 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (OTCMKTS:ISCB)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (OTCMKTS:ISCB – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,726 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.7% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 91,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,303,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,208,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of ISCB stock opened at $42.70 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $61.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $190.02 million, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Profile

