James Hambro & Partners Has $40 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

James Hambro & Partners lessened its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 715,909 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 46,279 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up approximately 3.3% of James Hambro & Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $39,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,660 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,525,981 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $343,612,000 after buying an additional 301,889 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 20,077 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 138,661 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,527,000 after buying an additional 18,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $62.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $72.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

