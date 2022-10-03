Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Decreases Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 116,891 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $25,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 28.0% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 20,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 20.5% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in CF Industries by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 175,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the second quarter valued at $630,000. Finally, NatWest Group plc increased its stake in CF Industries by 6.8% in the second quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 74,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Price Performance

CF stock opened at $96.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.29 and a 52-week high of $119.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.70. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.06 by $0.13. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In other news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $4,433,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,039,112.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.