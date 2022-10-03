Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Cuts Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,202 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $30,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 31.2% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.5% in the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.6% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 61.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DAR shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.22.

DAR opened at $66.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.97 and a 200 day moving average of $73.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.23. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.71 and a 52-week high of $87.59.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

