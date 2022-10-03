Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Has $12.72 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 233,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 6.5% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 44.8% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 94,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 29,243 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,603,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,514,000 after purchasing an additional 35,144 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $48.78 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.34. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $77.51.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

