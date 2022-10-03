Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 331,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $39,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of A. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

A stock opened at $121.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $165.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.50.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $336,630.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

