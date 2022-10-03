Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $31.28 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 679,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,670 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $31,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE USB opened at $40.32 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $40.27 and a one year high of $63.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.18 and its 200-day moving average is $48.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.59.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

