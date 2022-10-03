Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires New Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 907,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $31,120,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $31.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.38. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $39.36.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

