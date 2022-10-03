iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Position Reduced by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $12,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $48.78 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $77.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.34.

