Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 252,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,029 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $26,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URTH. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 463.2% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 183,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,517,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 200.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI World ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI World ETF stock opened at $99.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.76. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1-year low of $99.90 and a 1-year high of $136.75.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.