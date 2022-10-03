Truist Financial Corp Sells 19,053 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,053 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $110,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,239,000 after acquiring an additional 766,869 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $98,620,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,380,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,090,000 after acquiring an additional 388,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 98.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 770,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,177,000 after acquiring an additional 381,962 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $187.98 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $187.57 and a one year high of $261.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.23 and its 200 day moving average is $214.39.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

