Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $12.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt downgraded Carnival Co. & to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.31.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 23.3 %

NYSE:CCL opened at $7.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.69. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 60,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.