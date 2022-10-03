Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $36.69 Million Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,049,948 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,586 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $36,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HBAN. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $203,919,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $213,579,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,854,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947,366 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,897,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,001,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774,643 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $47,578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Torgow acquired 19,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of brokerages have commented on HBAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Argus upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $13.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

