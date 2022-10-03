Welch & Forbes LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,697 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Target to $203.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Target to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Target Stock Down 2.2 %

Target stock opened at $148.39 on Monday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.95. The company has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.