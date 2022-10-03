Welch & Forbes LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,697 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Target to $203.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Target to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.
Target Stock Down 2.2 %
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.
Target Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Target Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
Featured Stories
