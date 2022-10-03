Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 5,820.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,535 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $59,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total transaction of $3,364,120.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,905,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total transaction of $3,364,120.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at $21,905,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total value of $6,494,344.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,436,706.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,640 shares of company stock valued at $34,832,158. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $688.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $637.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $643.20. The company has a market capitalization of $75.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $754.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $27.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on REGN. StockNews.com cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $655.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $756.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $746.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

