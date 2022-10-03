Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 131,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $56,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 20.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 13.5% in the second quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 49.9% in the second quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 15.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.4% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 4,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX stock opened at $366.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.39. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $358.00 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $451.49 and its 200 day moving average is $466.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 37.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.07%.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $608.05.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

