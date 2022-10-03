JNBA Financial Advisors Acquires 87 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 65.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $143.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.84 billion, a PE ratio of 266.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.17. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.75 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $403,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,872,952,925.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $144,759.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,166.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $403,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,872,952,925.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,158 shares of company stock valued at $12,587,336. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.84.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

