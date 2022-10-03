SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Acquired by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,672 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAP. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SAP by 26.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in SAP by 3.5% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 10,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 43.2% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 6.4% during the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 63.9% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SAP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of SAP from €120.00 ($122.45) to €110.00 ($112.24) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of SAP to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of SAP from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

SAP Price Performance

SAP stock opened at $81.25 on Monday. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $78.22 and a 52 week high of $149.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.06.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.56). SAP had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SAP

(Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.