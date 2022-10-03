Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $112.59 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 550,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in CME Group were worth $112,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME stock opened at $177.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.08 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The company has a market capitalization of $63.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. CME Group’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,511 shares of company stock worth $2,123,186 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on CME Group in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.86.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Stories

