Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,040,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,280 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Centene were worth $88,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $470,456,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Centene by 7.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,535,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,604,000 after buying an additional 3,683,887 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 14.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,720,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,594,000 after buying an additional 3,350,045 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 124.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,427,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,764 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the first quarter valued at $100,793,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Stock Up 0.2 %

CNC opened at $77.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a one year low of $60.81 and a one year high of $98.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.57.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Centene

In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $394,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $394,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,680 shares of company stock worth $1,335,454 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.85.

Centene Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also

