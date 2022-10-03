Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 30,434 iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,490.9% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $48.85 on Monday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $70.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.56.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.