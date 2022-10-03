Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Sempra by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 340,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRE has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sempra from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sempra from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.67.

Sempra Price Performance

Sempra stock opened at $149.94 on Monday. Sempra has a one year low of $119.56 and a one year high of $176.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.69.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.16. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 128.29%.

Sempra Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.