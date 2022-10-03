Madison Wealth Partners Inc Sells 6,887 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc cut its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,887 shares during the period. Alliant Energy accounts for 0.6% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $52.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.52. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.81 and a fifty-two week high of $65.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.51.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.428 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.60.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

