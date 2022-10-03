Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 89,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,637,000 after buying an additional 19,157 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOC. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $455.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen set a $510.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.27.

NYSE NOC opened at $470.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $479.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $466.29. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $345.90 and a 12 month high of $515.49. The company has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

