Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $336,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 10,657 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.4% in the second quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 23.5% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 38,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.4% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 5,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in AT&T by 20.9% during the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 33,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on T shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.29.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $15.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.67. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $15.34 and a one year high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

