iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Madison Wealth Partners Inc

Madison Wealth Partners Inc trimmed its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,711 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $96.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.34. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.38 and a 52 week high of $115.50.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

