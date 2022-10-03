Madison Wealth Partners Inc Has $708,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DBK Financial Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $52.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.87 and a 200-day moving average of $62.09. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

