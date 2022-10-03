Madison Wealth Partners Inc Cuts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of T stock opened at $15.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.34 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.29.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

