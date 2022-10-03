Madison Wealth Partners Inc Purchases Shares of 2,384 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after buying an additional 16,969 shares during the period. Chartist Inc. CA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 60,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 330.9% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 140,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,643 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $164.92 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.78 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.07.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.