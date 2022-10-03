Madison Wealth Partners Inc Sells 382 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VEU opened at $44.36 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.99 and a 12 month high of $63.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.00.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.