Madison Wealth Partners Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $210.40 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.97 and a twelve month high of $311.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.46.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

