Madison Wealth Partners Inc Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,274,000 after purchasing an additional 943,694 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,665,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,003,000 after buying an additional 70,529 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,916,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,332,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,302,000 after acquiring an additional 215,908 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $170.91 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.38 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.61.

