iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Position Increased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,244,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593,846 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $267,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

IEI stock opened at $114.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.22. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.30 and a 52-week high of $130.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

