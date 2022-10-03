Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 55,985 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,207,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 55,985 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.3% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $185,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 246,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,479,000 after buying an additional 14,377 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,045,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 2.3 %

TXN opened at $154.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

