Citigroup (NYSE:C) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $47.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $54.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.79% from the stock’s previous close.

C has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

C stock opened at $41.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $41.61 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.21. The firm has a market cap of $80.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

